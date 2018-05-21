< Back to All News

Supes Expected to Allow Commercial Pot Grows

Posted: May. 21, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Tomorrow looks like the day medical marijuana growers in Nevada County have long been waiting for. The Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt an urgency ordinance that will essentially legalize commercial grows. Nevada County Community Development Director Sean Powers says this isn’t the ordinance that they’ve spent the last several months working on…

The state will require permits next year, but seems likely to issue them only to people who get local permits this year–thus the urgency. Powers says work will continue on the permanent ordinance, but they won’t have to worry about being rushed…

The urgency ordinance requires four of the five supervisors’ approval, which is expected. The meeting will start at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning. The cannabis issue is scheduled to be taken up at 11am.

