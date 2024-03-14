Supes Hear Economic Development Strategy

Nevada County is part of a regionalized approach for economic development. It’s called the Sierra Economic Development District. and also includes El Dorado, Placer, Sierra, and Plumas counties. It’s described as a roadmap designed to build resilience and diversification. A comprehensive strategy, based on recent research from the Sierra Business Council, was presented to County Supervisors at their Tuesday meeting. Vice-President Kristin York said surveys are a big part of the process…

click to listen to Kristin York

York said strategy goals include developing an inclusive and equitable workforce…

click to listen to Kristin York

County staff says the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy brings together public, private, and philanthropic sectors and the document is required, to qualify for future funding. And the idea is to codify a regional strategy to advance prosperity and improve quality of life in communities that are primarily rural and socio-economically as well as environmentally diverse.