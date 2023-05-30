Supes May Opt Out Part Of New Elections Law

A new state law now requires elections officials to list the supporters and opponents of statewide propositions on the ballot, although limited to a maximum of 125 characters. The law also gives counties the option of printing the lists of supporters and opponents for local measures. At their meeting last week, Nevada County Supervisors indicated support of opting out, but delayed a decision. Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona told the Board that printing the lists on the ballot could expose them to costly litigation. She said there’s a provision that states that a special district or school district measure on a county ballot shall not include a list if in another county it doesn’t appear as well. And some districts here overlap neighboring counties…

Adona also said there would be cost hikes for printing the lists, plus an increased possibility for electioneering and promotion of candidates who may already be on the ballot, in addition to being signers of a measure. But Supervisor Sue Hoek urged a more cautious approach…

The Board has delayed a decision for at least 30 days. Adona also reminded the Board that the same information may be printed in the county voter information guide.