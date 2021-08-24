< Back to All News

Supes Meet Virtually After Staff Infections

Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 12:23 AM PDT

After resuming in-person meetings earlier this summer, with vaccinations bringing down coronavirus case numbers, Nevada County Supervisors are going back to a virtual format Tuesday morning. Board Chairman Dan Miller says they were originally planning on meeting in Truckee. But he says the city cancelled it, due to a spike in cases there. But then, he says some county staff members at the Rood Center reported infections…

Miller says he was also exposed recently, but tested negative. In-person meetings resumed on June 15th, the day of the statewide reopening of the economy…

The Board also held a few in-person meetings in late spring and summer of last year, before there was another COVID surge. The Grass Valley and Nevada City Councils have stayed with online meetings since early in the pandemic.

