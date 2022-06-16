Supes Oppose Prevailing Wage Bill

A bill that would essentially require all fire fuels reduction projects to pay the higher prevailing wage appears to be sailing through the Legislature. But Nevada County Supervisors have sent a letter opposing it. It would expand the definition of public works projects to include vegetation removal and thinning. But Community Development Agency Director, Trisha Tillotson, did tell the Board that all the current projects in the pipeline already pay the prevailing wage. However, the legislation could increase the cost of smaller future projects by 30-percent…

But two Supervisors opposed sending the letter, with Hardy Bullock noting the bill’s minimal financial impact. And Heidi Hall said it would help lower-wage independent workers…

But Supervisor Dan Miller, who initiated the idea of sending the letter, said, the bill will keep California as the most expensive state in the nation…

Tillotson also mentioned that county workers involved in such projects make more than the prevailing wage rate. Supporters of the legislation say prevailing wage requirements will assist in developing a floorboard to help a sustainable and long-term industry workforce and address workforce shortages.