Supes Opt To Directly Appoint Auditor-Controller

It looks like Nevada County’s next Auditor-Controller will be the second-place finisher in the November race. The Board of Supervisors has approved the process of a direct appointment of Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will. But that process must be completed by the new Board in January. That’s when the new term for the elected position begins. Will successfully filed a court challenge against the winner of the race, Rob Tribble. The judge agreed that Tribble did not meet the requirements that are specified in the Government Code for this particular office. Supervisor Ed Scofield said it would be unfair to approve the other option of a selection process through an Ad Hoc Committee…

Supervisor Dan Miller initially disagreed…

But Miller ultimately was part of the unanimous vote for direct appointment of Will. Meanwhile, current Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter will postpone her retirement until the appointment is made.