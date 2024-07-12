Supes Pass Fire Mitigation Agreement

What’s called a Good Neighbor Agreement will further advance wildfire protection, through a decade-long collaboration between Nevada County and The Tahoe National Forest. More than half of the county’s 612-thousand-900 acres is on Tahoe forestland. The agreement was approved by the Board of Supervisors. At their Tuesday meeting, Office of Emergency Services Senior Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, said it will allow much larger projects to be done…

Keeble-Toll said the agreement has three primary objectives. That includes roadside hazardous fuels reduction…

It’s mostly in Supervisor Hardy Bullock’s district. He said the collaboration is a vital step for protecting the East County area. He said the intersection of water quality, recreation, economy, and fire has a pivotal impact on all those communities.