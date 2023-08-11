< Back to All News

Supes Receptive To Pioneer Energy Presentation

Posted: Aug. 11, 2023 12:49 AM PDT

Three board members of Pioneer Community Energy urged Nevada County Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting, to consider partnering with them for a new option for electricity service. Grass Valley and Nevada City have already formally adopted the so-called Community Aggregation plan. And two councilmembers were among those testifying in favor of having more local control. Community Choice Aggregation allows local governments to purchase and/or generate electricity on behalf of residents and businesses. Pioneer says average monthly savings on PG and E bills are about 20 dollars. The Board appeared receptive to the idea. But Supervisor Lisa Swarthout asked executive director, Don Eckert, about future PG and E rate hikes…

County staff says profits from electricity service from Pioneer are invested back into the community. One supporter who also spoke to Supervisors was Don Rivines, who’s a member of the County Energy Action Plan working group…

Supervisors are scheduled to make a decision on the plan in October.

