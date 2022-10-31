Supes Recognize Woman’s Fire Safety Efforts

A Nevada City woman dedicated to fire safety, among other accomplishments, is the latest to receive a Certificate of Recognition from Nevada County Supervisors. Since Gloria Novak lives in District One, Supervisor Heidi Hall made the presentation at the recent Board meeting. She also mentioned that Novak moved to the county as a refugee from the Oakland Hills Fire in 1991…

As a founding member of the firewise community, Novak helped grow it into a robust network that now represents 456 households with over one-thousand residents being represented. Novak also made reference to that massive blaze that destroyed hundreds of homes, with lives also lost…

Novak also has an esteemed career in library planning and served as a Library Space Planner and Head of the Engineering Library at UC Berkeley for over 20 years, before moving to the county.