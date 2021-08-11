< Back to All News

Supes Reject E-Bikes As Part Of Pines To Mines

Posted: Aug. 11, 2021 12:45 AM PDT

A step forward for the long-discussed Pines to Mines Trail, linking over 80 miles of existing trails between Nevada City and Truckee. But it may not end up being an effective step. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution that provides 100-thousand dollars to fund a selection process for consultant to conduct an environmental assessment. The project has been described as non-motorized. But, recently, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor, Eli Ilano, wanted to include motorized bicycles, or “e-bikes”, as part of the assessment. That sparked concerns about potential conflicts, especially with hikers and horseback riders. Supervisor Ed Scofield expressed his frustration…

click to listen to Supervisor Scofield

So the Board, while approving the resolution, did not support any non-motorized options with the assessment. Ilano told the Board, at their meeting on Tuesday, that could prove problematic to doing a proper analysis…

click to listen to Eli Ilano

Meanwhile, Supervisor Heidi Hall, while a hiker, and not a fan of e-bikes, said leaving them out will greatly harm a fair process and could make it difficult to start construction…

click to listen to Supervisor Hall

And the state does not classify “e-bikes” as bicycles.The assessment is scheduled to be completed by the spring or summer of 2023, with a public comment period to follow, and then the hope that construction could begin by the fall.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha