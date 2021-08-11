Supes Reject E-Bikes As Part Of Pines To Mines

A step forward for the long-discussed Pines to Mines Trail, linking over 80 miles of existing trails between Nevada City and Truckee. But it may not end up being an effective step. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution that provides 100-thousand dollars to fund a selection process for consultant to conduct an environmental assessment. The project has been described as non-motorized. But, recently, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor, Eli Ilano, wanted to include motorized bicycles, or “e-bikes”, as part of the assessment. That sparked concerns about potential conflicts, especially with hikers and horseback riders. Supervisor Ed Scofield expressed his frustration…

So the Board, while approving the resolution, did not support any non-motorized options with the assessment. Ilano told the Board, at their meeting on Tuesday, that could prove problematic to doing a proper analysis…

Meanwhile, Supervisor Heidi Hall, while a hiker, and not a fan of e-bikes, said leaving them out will greatly harm a fair process and could make it difficult to start construction…

And the state does not classify “e-bikes” as bicycles.The assessment is scheduled to be completed by the spring or summer of 2023, with a public comment period to follow, and then the hope that construction could begin by the fall.