Supes Say Recreational Parking Issue A Concern

As Nevada County Supervisors approved a parking prohibition along the side of a stretch of Old Downieville Highway, earlier this week, they acknowledged that the issue is not an isolated one. Supervisor Ed Scofield says adequate parking and safe access is needed for not only the existing trails but the trails they’re in the process of developing…

Neighbors also recently mentioned concerns that illegal overnight camping is a wildfire hazard. But Supervisor Hardy Bullock says some of these campers may also be having a hard time finding temporary and affordable housing for seasonal work they’ve found…

The county’s Public Works Director also told the Board that parking prohibition ordinances cannot be applied broadly and must be passed on a case-by-case basis.