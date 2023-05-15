< Back to All News

Supes Still Oppose Prevailing Wage Bill

Posted: May. 15, 2023 12:38 PM PDT

Nevada County Supervisors remain split over a bill that would require more public works projects to pay higher prevailing wages. Nearly a year ago, they approved a letter of opposition. It was ultimately vetoed by Governor Newsom, who shared Supervisors’ concerns about it reducing vegetation management work to help alleviate the wildfire danger. The bill has been reintroduced this year, but with no changes, so far, to address that issue. So Supervisor Sue Hoek proposed another letter at last week’s Board meeting. She said passage of the legislation could add significant administrative costs for contractors and have unintended consequences of entry barriers for a willing workforce…

County Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach told the Board the bill could also slow down completion of wildfire mitigation work that’s already funded…

The Board approved the letter, once again on a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Hardy Bullock and Heidi Hall still in opposition. Hall said the measure will level the playing field for all people to make a liveable wage for the same work.

