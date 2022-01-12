Supes Take Another Step Toward More Housing

Hoping it’ll be yet another possible way to accelerate housing production, Nevada County Supervisors have approved a new resolution. It accepts a so-called Regional Early Action Planning Grant of 462-thousand dollars. It outlines five projects focused on two main legislative objectives approved by the Board last year, which is housing and economic development. Planning Director Brian Foss told the Board, at its Tuesday meeting, that one project is the creation of a regional Accessory Dwelling Unit workbook. It’s in collaboration with three similar foothill counties, Amador, Calaveras, and Mariposa…

An Accessory Dwelling Unit is a smaller, independent unit located on the same lot as a single family home. The other projects include an update on the county’s senior and disabled housing ordinances, to provide more incentives for developers. Foss also says there is cooperation from local cities, including Truckee and Grass Valley…

Also, more regional infrastructure planning. The county will have until December of 2023 to complete the projects.