< Back to All News

Supes Take Another Step Toward More Housing

Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 2:48 PM PST

Hoping it’ll be yet another possible way to accelerate housing production, Nevada County Supervisors have approved a new resolution. It accepts a so-called Regional Early Action Planning Grant of 462-thousand dollars. It outlines five projects focused on two main legislative objectives approved by the Board last year, which is housing and economic development. Planning Director Brian Foss told the Board, at its Tuesday meeting, that one project is the creation of a regional Accessory Dwelling Unit workbook. It’s in collaboration with three similar foothill counties, Amador, Calaveras, and Mariposa…

click to listen to Brian Foss

An Accessory Dwelling Unit is a smaller, independent unit located on the same lot as a single family home. The other projects include an update on the county’s senior and disabled housing ordinances, to provide more incentives for developers. Foss also says there is cooperation from local cities, including Truckee and Grass Valley…

click to listen to Brian Foss

Also, more regional infrastructure planning. The county will have until December of 2023 to complete the projects.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha