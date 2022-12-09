Supes To Determine Next Auditor-Controller

Nevada County Supervisors will hear about their options for filling the vacancy in the Auditor-Controller’s office at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday. Rob Tribble defeated Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will in the November election. But a court ruled in Will’s favor recently, when she contended that Tribble did not meet the legal requirements for the job. County Counsel Kit Elliott says there are only two legal options. One is appointing a replacement immediately for Marcia Salter, who’s retiring at the end of the year. Or they could advertise the position and run a recruitment using an Ad Hoc selection committee. That would be similar to what Supervisors did when Cliff Newell retired mid-term as District Attorney…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

And Elliott says Will could emerge from either option…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

Salter is required by law to continue holding the office until a successor is appointed. Elliott also pointed out that ordering a special election is not legally allowed with the current situation.