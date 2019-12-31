Support for Disaster Relief Good, but Needs to Continue

Congressman Doug LaMalfa says that government assistance for disaster relief in Northern Claifornia has been good, but it can be better. LaMalfa told KNCO that he is pleased with initial efforts to support victims especially in District 1.

The Congressman says he supports more funding coming to the area.

LaMalfa says federal assistance has contributed to the clean-up of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

LaMalfa also says he is working with the USDA to develop more fire suppression efforts regarding forest management.