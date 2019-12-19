< Back to All News

Support for Homeless With Pets

Homeless people with pets that have been refusing to go to the shelter because pets are not allowed will soon have an option in Grass Valley. Tuesday evening the City Planning Commision approved a Use Permit Amendment which allows Hospitality House to house a limited number of pre-approved pets along with their owner at the emergency shelter dorm. During public comment, founder of Pets In Need, Patti Galle, said homeless people with pets will turn down shelter to stay with their animals.

Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros shared a story of of the negative impact of separating a person from their pet for just one night.

Commission Chair Greg Bulanti announced the results of the vote to a pleased crowd.

There is a fifteen day appeal window. If nobody requests council review, Hospitality House should be accepting pets just after the new year.

