Support Seems to be Growing For Senior Center

Posted: Nov. 12, 2019 12:02 PM PST

A groundswell of support seems to be building for a senior center in Nevada County. Leading the effort is Gold Country Community Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti, who has been wondering out loud why there isn’t one in Nevada County since she moved here over a year ago. In a presentation to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Marroletti outlined statistics about needed services for seniors, including the Meals on Wheels program, and the need for a senior center…

During public comment, a senior advocate and substitute driver for Meals on Wheels locally, supported the need…

Dozens of people filled the board chambers during the presentation. Supervisor Dan Miller encouraged them to keep doing that–to keep active and participate in community meetings…

Nevada County hasn’t had a senior center since a facility at the Nevada County Fairgrounds lost its lease in 2009.

