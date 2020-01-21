< Back to All News

Supporters Talk Up Dorsey Marketplace Project

Posted: Jan. 21, 2020 8:08 AM PST

Final approval for the proposed Dorsey Marketplace retail center and housing project in Grass Valley could be only a week away. The City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its meeting next Tuesday night, and could vote on final approval. Christopher Ring grew up in Nevada County, moved to the Bay Area for college and career, and has now moved back. He owns his own consulting firm now, and knows what its like to try to find housing here…

He’s hoping the 172 units in the housing part of the project will help alleviate that. The proposal also includes 104-thousand square feet of retail space, which Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies says means tax revenue…

The development will be on the southwest corner of Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway, making it a walkable distance for people to live there and work at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

