Supporting Children Through the Courts

The legal system is daunting enough for most adults to work through, so imagine what it must be like for children. And in most cases involving a child, the child is often time no longer in the care of a biological parent. Nevada County supports children that enter the legal system with Court Appointed Special Advocates- or CASAs. Melinda Douros is the program manager with the Nevada County CASAs.

Douros says the CASAs become the consistent connection between all aspects of the child’s life and makes recommendations on what the child may need to support a healthy life, positive education and of course the court case. She says, though it sounds similar, it is not the same role as a big brother or big sister mentor.

The Nevada County CASA program currently meets the needs of the fifty of so children currently assigned to a CASA, but more are always need as unfortunately there are continual circumstances that require a child to be legally removed from a home placed in foster care.