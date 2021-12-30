< Back to All News

Supporting Those That Are Stuck

Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 10:16 AM PST

The county office of emergency services as well as sheriff’s department and other first responders have been working feverishly for the past 72 hours trying to reduce road hazards, restore electricity, and reduce the stress of the winter storm that has dropped snow as low as 1500 feet including the South County and Penn Valley. However, not everyone that needs help knows what to do when they have no electricity and are snowbound. Public Information Officer Andre Trygg says officials are very aware that there are people who need help but have no one to call,

 

However, if it is a life threatening or medical emergency Trygg says to call 911.
Trygg says first responders are using a variety of methods to get to those that are stuck.

 

Trygg also clarifies that 911 is only for life threatening call and 211 is for mre general assistance.

 

Trygg says the number of calls for assistance have been much higher with this storm than in recent years.

