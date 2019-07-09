< Back to All News

Sups Approve CALFIRE Grants

Posted: Jul. 9, 2019 4:06 PM PDT

Nevada County continues to move forward with fire prevention and defense measures. County Director of Information and General Services, Steve Monaghan, says Nevada County received one of Governor Newsome’s priority grants to begin work on a large fire break west of Grass Valley. They also received 2.5 million dollars to complete the project.

Listen to Steve Monaghan

He says the FireSafe Council of Nevada County will be the lead on the project and hire and direct the vegetation removal companies. They will also work with residents in the area.

Listen to Steve Monaghan

Supervisors approved several resolutions regarding the project on Tuesday.
Manoghan estimates work on the project to begin within 60 to 90 days after the FireSafe Council contract is approved.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha