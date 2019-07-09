Sups Approve CALFIRE Grants

Nevada County continues to move forward with fire prevention and defense measures. County Director of Information and General Services, Steve Monaghan, says Nevada County received one of Governor Newsome’s priority grants to begin work on a large fire break west of Grass Valley. They also received 2.5 million dollars to complete the project.

He says the FireSafe Council of Nevada County will be the lead on the project and hire and direct the vegetation removal companies. They will also work with residents in the area.

Supervisors approved several resolutions regarding the project on Tuesday.

Manoghan estimates work on the project to begin within 60 to 90 days after the FireSafe Council contract is approved.