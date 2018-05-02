< Back to All News

Sups Candidates Wrap Up Forum Season

Posted: May. 2, 2018 5:38 AM PDT

Supervisor candidates wrapped up the “unofficial forum season” Tuesday evening as they fielded questions at an event hosted by the Nevada County Democrats. Following the series of questions about cannabis, homelessness, affordable housing, and economic development, District 3 candidates, Hilary Hodge and Dan Miller, reflected on the series of speaking engagements. Miller, the political veteran, says the experience was typical- yet unique.

Listen to Dan Miller

Political newcomber, Hilary Hodge, says the forums have been a positive experience.

Listen to Hilary Hodge

The unofficial election forum season takes place primarily between the deadline for filing for an office and the date mail-in ballots are expected to arrive in the mail. The election Is officially June 5th, but ballots should be arriving in the mail within the next week or so.

