Sups to Hear Idaho Maryland Rise Project October 2-3

Posted: Jun. 21, 2023 6:02 AM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors have set two dates to hear public comment on the Idaho Maryland Mine Project, but they are later than originally thought. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the hearing is not until the first week in October. The dates have been set for Monday and Tuesday, October 2 and 3.

Wolfe says though there were many voices opposed to the project at the Planning Commission, who eventually recommended the project not go forward, the process was still respectful. The hope is that will continue with the Board of Supervisors hearing.*

 

All of the materials for the project, including the Planning Commission Public Hearing and all supporting documents including the Environmental Impact Report and Economic Impact Reports are available as well as a link to sign up for project notifications at NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise

