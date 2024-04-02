Surge In South Yuba River Flows This Week

Due to PG and E’s ongoing emergency repair work at the Spaulding One Powerhouse, a significant flow increase is expected on the South Yuba River. Utility Spokesman Denny Boyle says that’ll begin on Wednesday and continue through Sunday. With the Powerhouse not operating, water that normally would be diverted through it, as well as Powerhouse Two, remains in the reservoir, raising the water elevation faster. So Boyle says seasonal releases are starting earlier than normal and could potentially be greater and more dynamic than previous years…

Boyle says it’s normally a good idea to stay out of the river this time of year anyway, with the snowmelt making the water very cold this time of year. But there are suggested self-rescue techniques, in case you happen to fall in or become unexpectedly submerged…

PG and E says flows on the South Yuba River typically range from 10 to 325 cubic-feet-per-second this time of year. But they get could increase to as much as 400 to 700 cfs during the upcoming five day period.