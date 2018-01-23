Surplus Fire Station Sales Have Benefits

Sales of three surplus stations owned by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District have been completed. Fire Chief Jerry Funk says the stations have been used mostly for storage, since the consolidation occurred over 10 years ago…

click to listen to Chief Funk

Funk says the now-former station property, on Quaker Hill Cross Road, is being converted into a home. And private uses are also in the future, possibly storage, for the properties on East Lime Kiln and Ridge Roads. Funk says the proceeds from the sales are over half-a-million dollars…

click to listen to Chief Funk

The District opens its new and remodelled administrative services building on Wednesday.