< Back to All News

Surplus Fire Station Sales Have Benefits

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 12:16 AM PST

Sales of three surplus stations owned by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District have been completed. Fire Chief Jerry Funk says the stations have been used mostly for storage, since the consolidation occurred over 10 years ago…

click to listen to Chief Funk

Funk says the now-former station property, on Quaker Hill Cross Road, is being converted into a home. And private uses are also in the future, possibly storage, for the properties on East Lime Kiln and Ridge Roads. Funk says the proceeds from the sales are over half-a-million dollars…

click to listen to Chief Funk

The District opens its new and remodelled administrative services building on Wednesday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha