Surplus Water Already Forecast This Spring

Posted: Feb. 12, 2024 12:41 PM PST

Even though winter is not quite over, the Nevada Irrigation District is already projecting a water surplus for the spring. At the start of the month, overall reservoir storage was still at 108-percent of average. The NID Director of Water Operations is Thor Larson. He says forecasted runoff from the Department of Water Resources is not yet available. So staff has projected for the remainder of the season, based on a worst-case scenario of 50-percent of the average, moving forward…

Larson says there’s also still a lack of specific numbers from PG and E on water availability. But NID is still forecasting its supply to be 41-thousand acre feet above normal, or over 276-thousand acre feet, by April first…

And, notably, Larson says a surplus declaration will allow for continued revenue from historic outside district water sales. That’s currently estimated at over 478-thousand dollars. Over 343-thousand dollars will come from Grass Valley customers. And all numbers could likely rise significantly, if we receive at least an average amount of precipitation over the rest of the season.

