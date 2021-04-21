Surprise and Relief Regarding Chauvin Conviction

Relief and surprise are among the emotions being expressed about the conviction, on all counts, of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, for the death of George Floyd. That includes Jamal Walker, the Community Relations Director for the Grass Valley Police Department…

Walker co-founded Creating Communities Beyond Bias ten years ago. He says while systematic change is still needed in finding officers more accountable regarding the deaths of some civilians, he’s still more concerned about educating people’s hearts and minds about race relations…

After a racial taunting incident involving his son, in 2017, Walker also created the Love Walk through downtown Grass Valley.