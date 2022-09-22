Surprising Enrollment Increase In NJUHSD

Enrollment for the Nevada Joint Union High School District has taken a surprising increase this fall. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, District Superintendent Dan Frisella said it’s up 170 students, helping to at least partially offset classroom attendance disruptions over the last couple of years from the pandemic…

Frisella said that will mean a significant spike in state funding, which is now 12-thousand dollars per student. He says the district also got a large Cost of Living increase from the state budget. Teachers are seeking a similar raise for their new contract. But negotiations have been stalled, keeping salaries at last year’s levels…

Frisella also mentioned that the financial bump from the improved enrollment will not be felt until the 2023-2024 school year. The lack of available and affordable housing has also been cited as among the significant reasons for the district’s enrollment struggles in recent years.