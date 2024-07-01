Surveillence Camera System Activated N-C

Six surveillance cameras recently became operational in Nevada City. And at last week’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Dan Foss said after less than one month of activation they’re already showing great promise in helping to solve crimes, as well as prevent them. He said the cameras had been utilized in at least ten incidents. Some notable mentions included apprehending teens who vandalized the bathroom at Pioneer Park, where two of the cameras are set up. Also, vandalism of several flags. And footage from elsewhere was also used in solving a bike shop burglary where no camera was situated…

Foss also mentioned a camera helping solve a hit and run traffic collision in the downtown area and one that resulted in several smoking citations at the Commercial Street parking lot. Adam Kline was among councilmembers wanting to hear regular reports every six months…

The other cameras are mounted at City Hall, Sacramento and Prospect Streets, and above the Chamber of Commerce office. The 40-thousand-dollar system was mostly funded through the Proposition 64 state cannabis tax.