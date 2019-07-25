Survey Positive To Penn Valley Bond Measure

Penn Valley School District officials are encouraged about the prospects of passing their first bond measure in a number of decades. The district’s chief business official, Kayla Wasley, describes results of a recent survey of around 440 registered voters as “fairly positive”…

The District is hoping to place the measure on the March 2020 Primary ballot. Wasley says the survey also included three bond amount options: 12, 14, or 16 million dollars. But she says no strong preference was expressed about any of the choices…

55-percent would be needed for passage.The bond would focus on repairs and upgrades for Williams Ranch and Ready Springs Schools. Three Town Hall meetings have been scheduled for August 20th and the 27th, as well as September 5th. Wasley says the District Board would then have until October to pass a resolution and send it to the county elections office.