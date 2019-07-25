< Back to All News

Survey Positive To Penn Valley Bond Measure

Posted: Jul. 25, 2019 12:26 AM PDT

Penn Valley School District officials are encouraged about the prospects of passing their first bond measure in a number of decades. The district’s chief business official, Kayla Wasley, describes results of a recent survey of around 440 registered voters as “fairly positive”…

click to listen to Kayla Wasley

The District is hoping to place the measure on the March 2020 Primary ballot. Wasley says the survey also included three bond amount options: 12, 14, or 16 million dollars. But she says no strong preference was expressed about any of the choices…

click to listen to Kayla Wasley

55-percent would be needed for passage.The bond would focus on repairs and upgrades for Williams Ranch and Ready Springs Schools. Three Town Hall meetings have been scheduled for August 20th and the 27th, as well as September 5th. Wasley says the District Board would then have until October to pass a resolution and send it to the county elections office.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha