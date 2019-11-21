Survey Says Not Enough Support For County Fire Tax

Some mixed results have come from a new survey done by Nevada County and the Nevada County Fire Chiefs Association. The poll just released of 802 western Nevada County residents shows 91 percent of respondents like the service provided by the local fire departments and CalFire, but when asked if they would support a parcel tax to pay for increased service, a majority were still in favor, but at a significantly lower number. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner says, though, it wasn’t enough…

Turner says the plan was, if they had enough support, they would place a tax measure on the November 2020 ballot. He says that won’t happen now…

Turner says the departments are still understaffed, the call volume is going up, and costs are either remaining the same or increasing. County staff plan to present a range of options to the Board of Supervisors in January that reflect some of the priorities identified in the poll. The survey had a margin of error of about three-and-half percent.

