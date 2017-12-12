Survey Supports GV School District Bond

The level of support for the first bond measure in 50 years for the Grass Valley Elementary School District exceeds the approval threshold needed, according a survey. 55% approval is needed and the survey shows 59% support. But Assistant District Superintendent, Brian Martinez, indicates that may be cutting it too close…

The bond, as currently proposed, is worth $24 million and asks property owners to pay, annually, $30 per $100,000 of assessed value The District Board of Trustees will discuss possibly lowering those amounts, at their meeting tonight (Tues.). The bond would fund repairs, modernization, and expansion of facilities. Meanwhile, as if to illustrate their ailing infrastructure, Martinez says the district is preparing to spend about $300,000 for roof repairs at all 4 schools…

Martinez says even if another bond survey is conducted, the goal is still to place it on the June 2018 ballot.