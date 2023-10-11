Survey to Set Direction for Sups

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is asking residents to take yet another survey, but this one is to help establish priorities for the next two years. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says the survey is relatively short and can be completed online.

Renner is hoping a large number of residents representing all geographic areas and demographic levels provide input to the process.

The last time this type of survey was used to set direction for the Supervisors was over five years ago.

Questions this year focus on quality of life, parks and recreation, crime, shopping, cannabis, public safety along with other areas of interest.

The survey is available until Tuesday October 24.

The survey is hosted by a scientific polling specialist Polco, which merged with National Research Center.

Survey Link: polco.us/NC23