< Back to All News

Survey to Set Direction for Sups

Posted: Oct. 11, 2023 8:30 AM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is asking residents to take yet another survey, but this one is to help establish priorities for the next two years. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says the survey is relatively short and can be completed online.

 

Renner is hoping a large number of residents representing all geographic areas and demographic levels provide input to the process.

 

The last time this type of survey was used to set direction for the Supervisors was over five years ago.

 

Questions this year focus on quality of life, parks and recreation, crime, shopping, cannabis, public safety along with other areas of interest.
The survey is available until Tuesday October 24.
The survey is hosted by a scientific polling specialist Polco, which merged with National Research Center.
Survey Link: polco.us/NC23

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha