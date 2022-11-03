Suspect Arrested in Marysville for Internet Outage

From Marysville Police Department

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at around 7:00 am, the Marysville Police Department responded to East 11th and Ramirez Streets regarding two males dragging copper wire. Officers responded to the area and searched but could not locate the subjects or any wires.

A few hours later, around 10:00 am, the Marysville Police Department was advised of a wire theft from Comcast. The wire was cut and stolen from an area near the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Comcast employees had a large cable cut and stolen at around 7:00 am this morning. This caused phone lines and the internet to be down across Yuba County and Nevada County. This damage will cost Comcast an estimated $100,000 dollars due to the number of services that were out.

Marysville Police continued the search, including an apartment complex a few blocks away on the 1100 block of Ramirez Street. As a result, 26-year-old Javier Chacon was located, and he was in possession of a large amount of wiring that had been cut. Through the investigation, it was determined that Chacon cut and stole this wire this morning. The motive appears to have been Chacon’s mistaken belief the wires he stole were made of copper.

Chacon was booked into the Yuba County Jail for felony vandalism, grand theft, and felony malicious injury to communication lines.