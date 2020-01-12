< Back to All News

Suspect Caught on Banner Mountain

Posted: Jan. 12, 2020 12:54 PM PST

A potential suspect in custody after manging to elude law enforcement officers for two nights following a car chase that began on the Golden Center Freeway in Grass Valley around 9:00 AM Friday. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the incident began once an officer on traffic control spotted a vehicle that had an obvious registration violation. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

Listen to Officer Mike Steele

The suspect was identified as 45 year old John Niece of Nevada County.
The chase wound up Banner Mountain and out onto the the dirt roads in the Chalk Bluff area. The vehicle eventually getting stuck. At that time Niece took off on foot into the wooded area. He was able to avoid contact with officers.
Steele say there were various reports of pedestrians in the remote area Saturday, but no confirmation until Sunday morning.
CHP and Sheriff’s officers responded to a possible sighting in the Banner Quaker Hill area.

Listen to Officer Mike Steele

Niece was taken into custody. Steele did not have a status on Niece’s physical condition following two nights on the run.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha