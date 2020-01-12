Suspect Caught on Banner Mountain

A potential suspect in custody after manging to elude law enforcement officers for two nights following a car chase that began on the Golden Center Freeway in Grass Valley around 9:00 AM Friday. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the incident began once an officer on traffic control spotted a vehicle that had an obvious registration violation. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

The suspect was identified as 45 year old John Niece of Nevada County.

The chase wound up Banner Mountain and out onto the the dirt roads in the Chalk Bluff area. The vehicle eventually getting stuck. At that time Niece took off on foot into the wooded area. He was able to avoid contact with officers.

Steele say there were various reports of pedestrians in the remote area Saturday, but no confirmation until Sunday morning.

CHP and Sheriff’s officers responded to a possible sighting in the Banner Quaker Hill area.

Niece was taken into custody. Steele did not have a status on Niece’s physical condition following two nights on the run.