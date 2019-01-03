Suspect Identified In North San Juan Shooting

The search continues for a man suspected of shooting another man in the chest in the North San Juan area early Thursday afternoon. Details remain sketchy. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a person of interest has been identified…

Bringolf says Macduff took off on foot, but it’s also believed that Macduff was in a vehicle prior to the shooting…

Bringolf says it’s not known whether Macduff was the driver or a passenger, nor whether the victim was also in the vehicle. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.