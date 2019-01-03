< Back to All News

Suspect Identified In North San Juan Shooting

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:58 PM PST

The search continues for a man suspected of shooting another man in the chest in the North San Juan area early Thursday afternoon. Details remain sketchy. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a person of interest has been identified…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says Macduff took off on foot, but it’s also believed that Macduff was in a vehicle prior to the shooting…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says it’s not known whether Macduff was the driver or a passenger, nor whether the victim was also in the vehicle. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha