Suspect in 2018 Grass Valley Robbery Re-Arrested

A Grass Valley armed robbery suspect is back in custody after being at large since last year. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says 27-year-old Tyler Ferris of Truckee, along with 28-year-old Keion Paris, of Roselle, New Jersey, had been arrested, after arranging to purchase ten pounds of marijuana in the driveway of a home on West Main Street, in March of 2018…

Matteoni says Ferris failed to show up for the first day of a scheduled jury trial in a Nevada County courtroom. He says Paris reached a plea agreement with the D-A’s office…

Matteoni says Ferris had recently been in a Washoe County, Nevada jail on the warrant. He’s been booked on one felony robbery charge but without a gun enhancement.