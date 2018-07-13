Suspect In Caretaker Murder Case Sentenced

One of two men who reached a plea agreement in the 2014 killing of a marijuana garden caretaker in Penn Valley has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Nathan Philbrook was originally charged with murder but pleaded instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says the sentence is still conditional to Philbrook testifying against the accused triggerman in the case, Finley Fultz…

Meanwhile, Walsh says the sentence of Daniel Devencenzi has been delayed until July 24th, due to Devencenzi having a serious, undisclosed medical condition. He says he’s filing a motion that would allow prosecutors to videotape testimony from Devencenzi that could be used later for the trial…

The trial of Finley Fultz has been scheduled for September 11th.