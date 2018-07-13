< Back to All News

Suspect In Caretaker Murder Case Sentenced

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 12:51 AM PDT

One of two men who reached a plea agreement in the 2014 killing of a marijuana garden caretaker in Penn Valley has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Nathan Philbrook was originally charged with murder but pleaded instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says the sentence is still conditional to Philbrook testifying against the accused triggerman in the case, Finley Fultz…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, Walsh says the sentence of Daniel Devencenzi has been delayed until July 24th, due to Devencenzi having a serious, undisclosed medical condition. He says he’s filing a motion that would allow prosecutors to videotape testimony from Devencenzi that could be used later for the trial…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The trial of Finley Fultz has been scheduled for September 11th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha