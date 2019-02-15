< Back to All News

Suspect In Killing Of Jamie Kinseth Arraigned

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:51 PM PST

The woman accused in the death of former Nevada County resident Jamie Kinseth was arraigned in a Yolo County courtroom Friday. 30-year-old Hayley Gilligan, also a former county resident, who now lives in Woodland, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. The District Attorney’s Office also added special circumstances to the allegation, for lying in wait, making her eligible for the death penalty. But that is not being sought. However, it does make Gilligan eligible for a life in prison without parole sentence.

