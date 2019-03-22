Suspect In Massive Baby Formula Thefts Identified

A person of interest regarding hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula thefts in the region, including at a Grass Valley store, has been identified. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the woman, whose name is not being released at this time, had several successful thefts at the Safeway store in the Brunswick Basin before employees banded together to foil her last attempt. She had been filling a hand cart with boxes of powdered formula worth 475-dollars…

Blakemore says the woman’s image has been captured on a store surveillance camera and posted on the Grass Valley Police Department’s Facebook page, where it’s been recognized by some people who called the Department. He says baby formula is an expensive product, that’s essential in many homes, making it a very common target for thieves to sell on line. But he says people who are lured by the cheaper price could be endangering the infant’s health…

Blakemore says the woman is not living in the local area and is believed to be from Placer and Sacramento counties, where other thefts have been reported.