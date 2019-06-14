< Back to All News

Suspect In Murder Of Grass Valley Woman Arraigned

Jun. 14, 2019

The man accused of killing a Grass Valley woman in Medford, Oregon last month has been arraigned in a courtroom in that state and formally entered a “not guilty” plea. Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Allan Smith says among the charges filed against 33-year-old Justin Graham-Yaeger, a transient, is what’s called “aggravated” murder…

If convicted, Smith says the maximum sentence Graham-Yaeger currently faces is life in prison without parole, with the death penalty not being sought. The minimum sentence would be life in prison with a chance of parole in 30 years. The body of 23-year-old Sierra Clemens was found, stabbed to death, on May third…

Meanwhile, a bill still pending in Oregon’s State Senate would eliminate robbery as a criteria for charging someone with aggravated murder. If it’s signed into law, Smith says he doesn’t know if would apply retroactively to this case.

