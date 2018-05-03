Suspect In Murder Of Nevada City Woman In Court

The suspect in the death of a Nevada City woman that occurred about three months ago has been arraigned in a Nevada County courtroom. District Attorney Cliff Newell says 71-year-old Michael Sturgell, who’d been living in Oroville, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife, 67-year-old Pamela Degrio. Her body was discovered in her North Bloomfield Road home on February sixth…

Newell says Sturgell was arrested in the county jail, where he’d been in custody for an unrelated burglary…

Newell says Sturgell stole some firearms from a friend’s home that he later sold or traded. But he says none of the weapons are related to the murder case.