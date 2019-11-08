< Back to All News

Suspect In Murder Of Wife Has Similar Past

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 12:51 AM PST

The 72-year-old Grass Valley man accused of murdering his wife does have a violent past. Dennis Daly made his first appearance in a Nevada County courtroom on Thursday. Deputy District Attorney says Daly faces two enhancements for a prior related conviction in Oakland in 1981…

Police say Daly and his 63-year-old wife, Stacey, had been living in Grass Valley for about a year. Walsh says Daly has one prior felony “strike” and that would double the maximum sentence possibilities. He says a decision hasn’t been made yet on what degree of murder to prosecute Daly for, but he anticipates it will be first-degree murder, which would carry the most severe penalty.

