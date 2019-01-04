Suspect In Shooting Incident Still At Large

The suspect in a shooting incident in North San Juan on Thursday is still at large. Meanwhile, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has provided some more details. Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says 27-year-old Douglas MacDuff, of Grass Valley, was involved in an unspecified altercation with the victim on the side of Sweetland Road…

Bringolf also says a female occupant of the stolen vehicle and her dog received minor injuries related to a rock being thrown by the gunshot victim…

Bringolf says the condition of the gunshot victim is described as “stable”. His name is not being released at this time. He says the exact sequence of events, as well as the relationship between the three people involved is still being sorted out. The handgun that was used has also not been recovered.