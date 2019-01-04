< Back to All News

Suspect In Shooting Incident Still At Large

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 12:05 PM PST

The suspect in a shooting incident in North San Juan on Thursday is still at large. Meanwhile, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has provided some more details. Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says 27-year-old Douglas MacDuff, of Grass Valley, was involved in an unspecified altercation with the victim on the side of Sweetland Road…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf also says a female occupant of the stolen vehicle and her dog received minor injuries related to a rock being thrown by the gunshot victim…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says the condition of the gunshot victim is described as “stable”. His name is not being released at this time. He says the exact sequence of events, as well as the relationship between the three people involved is still being sorted out. The handgun that was used has also not been recovered.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha