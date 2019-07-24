Suspect Not Located After High Speed Pursuit

A short vehicle pursuit, with a long and fruitless search for the suspect, in North San Juan Tuesday morning. CHP spokesman Mike Steele says it was reported by an officer near the Super Stop store…

Steele says the driver went southbound on Highway 49 at speeds as high as 100 miles an hour. He then turned on Pleasant Valley Road, then on Fawnbrook Road, before he got out on some nearby private property and fled on foot…

Steele says no arrests have been made. He says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the vehicle, but declined to go into any detail at this time.