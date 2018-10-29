Suspect Rejects Plea Deal Kidnap Torture Case

Unlike her male companion, the second of two suspects in a kidnapping, torture and false imprisonment case has rejected a similar plea agreement in a Nevada County courtroom. But Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says prosecutors never offered to drop any of the charges against 24-year-old Layla Callahan…

Any violation of the probation terms would result in a seven years-to-life prison term. Walsh says that’s what the other suspect, 26-year-old David Munoz, had agreed to, earlier this month. He says he was surprised that Callahan turned down the deal…

So Walsh says a trial for Callahan has been tentatively scheduled for sometime in February, about two years since the incident occurred. Munoz is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16th. The victim and former boyfriend of Callahan, Christopher Ross, says his romantic and business relationship deteriorated when he was unable to pay a marijuana debt between 10 and 40-thousand dollars.