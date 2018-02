The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in South County. Sheriff Keith Royal says it happened around 7 o’clock last night in the 23-thousand block of Highway 49, which is between Combie Road and the Bear River…

Listen to Keith Royal 1

Steele was taken to Sutter Roseville Hospital, and according to Royal is in stable condition. The suspect, is still on the loose…

Listen to Keith Royal 2

Royal did not release the suspect’s name.

–gf