< Back to All News

Suspect Still Sought In Grass Valley Mass Taggings

Posted: Aug. 24, 2020 12:25 PM PDT

The search continues for a man suspected of extensive tagging and vandalism of Grass Valley businesses over the weekend. Police Sergeant Cliff Bates says it included a two-block area on South Auburn Street, as well as a number of places in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center and the Pine Creek Shopping Center, late Saturday night and early Sunday…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says a possible suspect was revealed on a surveillance video spray-painting one of the businesses. Most, if not all, of the businesses were closed. He says a motive is unclear…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says there’s no indication that more than one person was involved. The damage estimate is between five and ten-thousand dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha