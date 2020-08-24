Suspect Still Sought In Grass Valley Mass Taggings

The search continues for a man suspected of extensive tagging and vandalism of Grass Valley businesses over the weekend. Police Sergeant Cliff Bates says it included a two-block area on South Auburn Street, as well as a number of places in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center and the Pine Creek Shopping Center, late Saturday night and early Sunday…

Bates says a possible suspect was revealed on a surveillance video spray-painting one of the businesses. Most, if not all, of the businesses were closed. He says a motive is unclear…

Bates says there’s no indication that more than one person was involved. The damage estimate is between five and ten-thousand dollars.