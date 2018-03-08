Suspected Child Molester Arrested In Grass Valley

A Grass Valley man is being prosecuted for sexual misconduct with a child. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 35-year-old Garrett Wibberley is charged with seven felony counts..

Newell says Wibberley has been charged with six counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse…

Newell says Wibberley confided his behavior to a mutual friend of the victim’s mother. The friend then reported it to the mother, who called police.