Suspected Child Molester Arrested In Grass Valley

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 3:29 PM PST

A Grass Valley man is being prosecuted for sexual misconduct with a child. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 35-year-old Garrett Wibberley is charged with seven felony counts..

Newell says Wibberley has been charged with six counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse…

Newell says Wibberley confided his behavior to a mutual friend of the victim’s mother. The friend then reported it to the mother, who called police.

