Suspects Detained In Purdon Thefts Cases

There are no arrests so far. But there are suspects, after multiple items of stolen property were recovered recently at a Purdon Road property from a couple of thefts over the last few months in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says it started with the investigation of a car break-in which took place near the Purdon Crossing of the South Yuba River…

That item was a backpack, which had been taken along with other personal belongings. Williams says a search warrant was obtained and several occupants were detained. Items taken from the car burglary were found. Also, two stolen generators from an unrelated burglary in the North San Juan area in April…

All items, with a total worth of around 25-hundred dollars, have been returned to their rightful owners.